ALTOONA, Florida (WESH) — The swimming area of a Central Florida spring has been closed down after an alligator attack.

According to National Forests in Florida, a snorkeler was attacked Monday at the Alexander Springs Recreation Area in the Ocala National Forest.

The man was snorkeling when a 7-foot alligator bit him, he said.

He suffered puncture wounds and lacerations. He was hospitalized.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) removed the aggressive alligator shortly after being notified and is investigating the incident.

The USFS will reopen the Alexander Springs swim area once FWC completes its investigation.

