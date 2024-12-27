MELBOURNE, Fla. (WSVN) —A small airplane landed safely at a flea market parking lot in Melbourne.

According to FAA officials, the two pilots on-board reported engine issues.

While returning to a nearby airport, officials also discovering a downed powerline near the crash, affecting residents nearby.

“Loud, loud popping it was worse than I’ve seen in most hurricanes it was just absolutely insane and absolutely wild,” said Shawn Frame who lives near the crash.

Both pilots made it out of the plane before officials arrived.

One of them suffered minor-injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

