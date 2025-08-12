LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have confirmed that a small plane that crashed last month in Lake Worth Beach was on a test flight after a new propeller had been installed.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board said that about a minute into the flight, the plane experienced a loss of engine power.

The pilot brought the plane down on a road near a park but clipped a car on the way down.

One person on board the plane and five people on the ground suffered minor injuries.

