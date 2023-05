(CNN) – A small airplane made an emergency landing in the median of a road, Tuesday.

It happened in the Christmas area of Orange County.

ALERT: The westbound lanes of E. Colonial Dr at Taylor Creek Rd are shut down due to an emergency landing of a small aircraft on the road. No one is hurt, but please avoid the area and find another route. pic.twitter.com/9DAb5TVcTN — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 23, 2023

No injuries were reported in the incident, but the downed plane blocked traffic.

Firefighters notified the Federal Aviation Administration of the situation.

