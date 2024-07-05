MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A small airplane made an emergency landing in the Atlantic Ocean near Sombrero Beach Road in Marathon.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said that the aircraft came down about 200 yards offshore at around 1 p.m., Thursday.

An adult male and an adult female on board were rescued by nearby good Samaritans. There were no reported injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.