NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A small airplane collided with a vehicle as it made an emergency landing on Interstate 75 in southwest Florida on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash landing happened near the Pine Ridge Road exit in Collier County, just north of where the interstate heads east toward Fort Lauderdale along what is known as Alligator Alley.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that the southbound lanes were closed and advised motorists to seek alternate routes. A photo captured by the Florida Department of Transportation showed a huge plume of black smoke rising from the plane.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured.

No additional details were immediately available.

.@FHPSWFL issues traffic alert for SB I-75 at exit 107 (Pine Ridge Road) in Collier County which is closed. NB closed at exit 105 (Golden Gate Pkwy). SB will have extended closure due to a plane landing on I-75. Update will be given when more info is available. — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) February 9, 2024

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.