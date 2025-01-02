NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — Plane problems led to an emergency landing in Southwest Florida, authorities said.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a small aircraft carrying four passengers crashed in Naples, early Wednesday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Beechcraft Bonanza G36 took off around 1 a.m. but reportedly had an issue with the engine, forcing the emergency landing.

After scraping a few buildings, the plane crashed into a hangar outside the Naples Jet Center.

Thankfully, all four passengers on board — a husband, wife and two teenage boys — walked away from the crash. They were set to fly to Flagler County.

The FAA continues to investigate.

