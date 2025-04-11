BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A small plane crashed Friday morning in South Florida near a major interstate highway and railroad tracks, police said.

The Boca Raton Police said in a social media post that several roads near the Boca Raton Airport were closed near Interstate 95. Local media reported the plane was on fire, with a large plume of smoke and firefighters were responding.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were on the plane and whether there are any survivors.

Further details were not immediately available.

Officials with South Florida Regional Transportation Authority said rail traffic is stopped between the Boca Raton and Deerfield stations. A bus bridge is being arranged to between the two stations to maintain service but train service will experience delays, most likely for the rest of the day.

The accident has shut down roads on North Military Trail between Northwest 19th Street and Butts Road, as well as the I-95 overpass at Glades Road eastbound and westbound.

Officials advise residents to steer clear of the area as officials investigate the scene.

