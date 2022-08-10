KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - For two sisters, their nanny was everything when they were growing up. After spending many years apart, they were all in for a special surprise in South Florida.

After 25 years, a heartfelt reunion in the Florida Keys brought them back together.

Meet Rufina, she was the nanny for Renee and her sister Crystal, when they lived in the Dominican Republic for 10 years.

Now all grown-up and decades later, the family was on vacation in Key West where Rufina works, so naturally they decided to surprise her.

“When I walked into Publix, I saw her, and she was at a cashier and was like emotional,” said Crystal DePoo.

The sisters had kept in contact with her family for years but hadn’t spoken to her since moving to Florida.

“She was really shocked. I didn’t expect it at all. I didn’t realize that she had still worked at that one. I didn’t even know she still lived in Key West,” said Renee Depoo.

What began as a surprise visit quickly turned into a day’s reunion. Rufina even got to meet the sisters’ growing families.

But to them…

“She was like a second mom to us for so long,” said Renee.

The emotional reunion has since been posted on TikTok and has gone viral.

And maybe down the road…

“We actually asked her to move in with me, to move to Central Florida. I have an 8-month-old baby, and I would love for her — trust her to be my kid’s nanny,” said Renee. “I mean, she was amazing with us when we were little, and I trust her with my life.”

They hope to reunite in Key West for Thanksgiving this year.

