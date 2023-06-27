OCALA, Fla. (WSVN) – A sinking situation in central Florida has gotten bigger. The massive hole is inching closer to homes and it has a neighborhood on edge.

A man in Ocala watched in disbelief as a sinkhole grew in his neighbor’s backyard

“It went from 2 feet to about 15 feet, and then it turned into that,” the man said. “It actually is kind of scary.”

Recent heavy rain has caused a couple of problems.

“Unfortunately, this one, it just caught everybody by surprise,” said James Carsey, a city employee.

First, the ground opened up so close to a home that the woman living there was forced to evacuate. Then, it created a flood of trouble.

Inches of rainwater covered the parking lot of a drive-in movie theater.

“I haven’t seen it this bad in a long time,” said a resident.

And with more severe weather in the forecast, homeowners lined up to get sandbags and wished that they did not have to drive.

“You really got to be careful driving,” said a resident.

