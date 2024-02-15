PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (WSVN) — A scene of chaos unfolded at The Gardens Mall as shoppers ran for cover following reports of gunshots within the mall.

Palm Beach Gardens Police immediately responded to the scene Wednesday afternoon and secured the mall. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the situation

The police department assured the public that the incident at the mall was not an active shooter and deemed the situation secure. Investigations later revealed the incident was gang-related.

The incident at the The Gardens Mall this afternoon was not an active shooter event and does not appear to be a random shooting. The scene is secure and the investigation is ongoing. We appreciate the rapid law enforcement and fire response from our local public safety partners. — Palm Beach Gardens Police (@PBGPD) February 14, 2024

One person was transported to a hospital but their condition remains unknown.

The incident remains under investigation as police continue to follow-up on leads.

