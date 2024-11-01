ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two people were killed and six others were wounded in a shooting early Friday at a public Halloween celebration in Florida, police and local media said.

The Orlando Police Department said in a social media post that it was conducting an investigation into a shooting in the city’s downtown area.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said the victims were shot while hundreds were celebrating Halloween in public around around 1 a.m., WTVT reported. A 17-year-old male suspect was being interviewed by detectives, Smith said.

Additional details were expected to be released at an upcoming briefing, police said.

