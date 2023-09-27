LARGO, Fla. (AP) — At least two people were injured Wednesday in a shooting at a Florida auto shop that drew dozens of police officers to the scene, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Stout’s Auto Service, Largo police said in a news release. Largo is located just west of Tampa.

One of the wounded was identified as the shooting suspect, and the other person was an employee at the auto shop, Largo Police Chief Mike Loux said during a news conference. Investigators didn’t immediately say how the shooting suspect was related to the repair shop or what prompted the shooting.

Local television news footage showed police vehicles surrounding the area.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

