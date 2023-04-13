(TMX) – A Florida man who fled police was apprehended by a K-9 unit after he fell out of a tree on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to the Port Orange Police Department, officers attempted to stop a silver Nissan Maxima near South Nova Road and Isabelle Avenue on April 11. The driver fled, and officers pursued.

Videos shared by the Port Orange Police department the pursuit from the air and the ground.

Police deployed stop sticks in an attempt to stop the vehicle, and the Volusia Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit with its Air 1 helicopter unit. The helicopter spotted the vehicle pulling into the backyard of an uninvolved residence on Nob Hill Boulevard.

The male driver and female passenger both fled the vehicle on foot. Kaitlyn McCartney was apprehended nearby.

A K-9 team from the Edgewater Police Department joined the search for the driver, who was found about two hours later up in a tree.

Video shows officers approaching the driver, identified as Jonathan Kiser, with their weapons drawn. Officers tell Kiser he “will be bit” if he comes down too fast or tries to run. Kiser appears to try to climb away from the officers, then dangles from a branch. Kiser falls out of the tree and tries to flee, but he is apprehended by K-9 Drako.

Kiser was arrested and faces multiple charges, including fleeing, leaving the scene of a crash with damage, resisting an officer without violence. McCartney was charged with resisting without violence and possession of paraphernalia.