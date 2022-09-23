(WSVN) - Two sheriff’s deputies saved a Key Deer that was stuck in a mesh hammock.

Larry Tinkler of Gary’s Plumbing and Fire called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at around 4 p.m. when he found the adult buck on Pine Lane, Thursday.

The deer had its antlers wrapped in the mesh hammock, which took deputies Jonathan Lane and Ty Torres about 20 minutes to cut through the rope and wood that was attached to the hammock.

The deer was eventually freed without any serious injuries.

Key Deer live primarily in the Florida Keys and are a federally protected endangered species. They are found in Big Pine Key and No Name Key.

They are the smallest North American deer species and are a subspecies of white-tailed deer.

