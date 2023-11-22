CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – Deputies from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested a 39-year-old Florida woman who had an active warrant for her arrest, officials said.

According to authorities, Stacy Usher, wanted for violation of probation related to the sale of fentanyl and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, attempted to evade arrest by hiding in her residence.

Deputies discovered her concealed in a couch during their apprehension.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.