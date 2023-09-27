KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A 24-year-old Miami man wanted for violating probation in connection with a homicide case in that jurisdiction was arrested in Key Largo following a routine traffic stop, authorities said.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Antonio Mejia was taken into custody on Tuesday at approximately 7 p.m. after he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Card Sound Road and County Road 905. Deputies discovered his outstanding warrant from Miami-Dade County during routine checks.

In addition to the probation violation warrant, Mejia is now facing local charges, including driving without a valid driver’s license, disregarding a stop sign and possessing an open container of alcohol while operating a vehicle.

He remains incarcerated in Monroe County without the possibility of posting bail.

