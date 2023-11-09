MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A Miami man faces charges for threatening the life of a Florida Keys judge, his defense attorney, and a state prosecutor, officials said.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome Sanders, 44, currently held at the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island for previous drug-related charges with no bond allowed, allegedly sent a threatening letter to the judge on Nov. 2, 2023.

Sheriff Rick Ramsay emphasized a zero-tolerance policy for threats against members of the criminal justice community.

“This suspect is exactly where he belongs — in jail,” said Ramsay.

