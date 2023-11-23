MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A 36-year-old Marathon man was arrested on Wednesday following an incident where he allegedly threatened to kill members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and attempted to grab a deputy’s firearm during his arrest.

Lee Charles Quinn faces charges of battery, threatening a law enforcement officer, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the 3800 block of the Overseas Highway in Marathon around 7:50 p.m. regarding an assault. Quinn, identified as the suspect, was located on 36th Street.

During the arrest, Quinn reportedly threatened multiple deputies with death and made an attempt to grab and pull at the holstered service firearm of one deputy. He was unsuccessful in obtaining the weapon.

As he was being taken into custody, Quinn reportedly resisted arrest by stiffening his body, pulling away from deputies and kicking the doors of a patrol vehicle while en route to the jail.

No significant injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

