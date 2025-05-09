MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A man armed with an AR-15 rifle fired at three Monroe County Sheriff’s Office vehicles before apparently taking his own life in the Florida Keys, authorities said.

No deputies or members of the public were injured in the incident.

The sheriff’s office responded to an apartment complex on Sombrero Boulevard at around 10 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a man throwing objects from the roof.

As deputies approached the building, they heard gunshots, and the suspect began firing at their vehicles, according to MCSO.

A perimeter was quickly set up, with SWAT teams and additional officers from the Florida Highway Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission joining the response.

Nearby roads were closed off for public safety.

Two Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office helicopters, including one carrying a law enforcement sniper, assisted in the operation.

According to authorities, the helicopters later observed the suspect motionless on the roof, and the SWAT team confirmed the man had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives were still working to identify the man as of early Friday morning.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.