TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A body found in Tampa Bay has been identified as the second missing University of South Florida doctoral student from Bangladesh, a sheriff said Friday.

Nahida Bristy’s remains were found Sunday in a garbage bag, discovered by a kayaker whose fishing line got snagged, said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. The positive identification on the decomposed body was eventually made using DNA and dental records, he said.

The body of her friend, fellow USF doctoral student Zamil Limon, was in another garbage bag that was found two days before that on a bridge over the bay. Limon’s roommate, Hisham Saleh Abugharbeih, was taken into custody the same day and faces two charges of murder.

Chronister said the suspect showed no emotion when investigators presented him with details of the killings.

“He was nonreactive,” Chronister said. “He was callous and showed no emotion when we showed him the information we had.”

The two students were murdered around the same time and place, though detectives need to investigate further before they can decide that conclusively, the sheriff said.

The sheriff said detectives didn’t yet know a motive for the killings.

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