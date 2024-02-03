SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. ((WSVN) — A Florida deputy captured the moment his vehicle was stolen shortly before tragedy struck.

Bodycam footage shows the Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responding to a theft call at a shopping plaza in the town of Silver Springs, Thursday afternoon.

“A moron decided to steal his patrol vehicle, which ultimately ended up resulting in us chasing them, and then in a tragic accident,” said Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.

A woman is seen walking up. The deputy rolls down the passenger side window and says they’d talk behind the patrol SUV.

In seconds, the deputy realized the woman, identified as 33-year-old Kendra Boone, had crawled in the open passenger side window and into the driver’s seat.

“She just got in my car and took off,” said the deputy.

Another responding deputy went after her.

“The moment she did that, she was a threat to human life. A threat for just merely getting in that car,” said Woods.

Investigators said Boone sped away in the SUV and was traveling at over 100 miles per hour. She eventually lost control and smashed head on into a pickup truck, killing herself and two others.

“This is her criminal history,” said Woods as he displayed a roll of paper with her past arrests.

Those arrests, Woods said, rarely ended up with jail or prison time.

“If this person would have been in jail, I would not have two dead innocent people,” he said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two victims who died were in their 70s and were from South Carolina.

“This moron stole a police vehicle and killed two human beings. What my policies are, what the procedures are mean nothing,” said Woods.

A fourth person was also injured in the crash. Their condition is unknown.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.