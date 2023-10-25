ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A seemingly ordinary date turned into a horrifying ordeal for one Florida man as he narrowly escaped death at the hands of his date and her alleged accomplice.

According to authorities from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, encountered a nightmarish sequence of events that unfolded in Pensacola during a date with a woman he met online.

Authorities said the victim and Natalie Fonseca had initially connected through social media and agreed to meet for dinner and hangout. However, the situation took a dark turn when Fonseca allegedly introduced the victim to her “Uncle,” identified as Nafis Reynolds.

As the evening progressed, the trio went on an drive, where things took a violent and shocking twist. Both Fonseca and Reynolds allegedly physically assaulted the victim, repeatedly threatened his life, and forcibly took possession of his shoes, phone, money, and car. Authorities said they then took turns cutting the victim’s throat before ultimately throwing him over a bridge railing into the Escambia River.

The victim somehow managed to survive the fall and the life-threatening injuries inflicted upon him. He swam towards the riverbank, where he was able to flag down a passing deputy to get help.

Authorities said they were able to quickly identify the alleged attackers as Natalie Fonseca and Nafis Reynolds. Both suspects were arrested and are now facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder, armed carjacking, armed robbery, and kidnapping. Additionally, according to authorities, the victim’s stolen car was later discovered on West 98, having been set ablaze.

