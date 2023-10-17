MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A 39-year-old Marathon man was arrested Monday after allegedly threatening military aircraft, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Angelo Robulock faces charges of threatening to discharge a destructive device.

Authorities said Robulock informed them that he would launch rockets at military helicopters flying over his home if they descended below 1,000 feet. He allegedly stated, “If these (expletive) keep flying over my house, they’re going to get a rocket.”

Robulock was arrested without incident, and the Sheriff’s Office informed the U.S. Navy of Robulock’s statements and subsequent detention.

