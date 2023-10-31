FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) – A Fort Myers man allegedly broke into a residence, took up residence, and lived inside the home undetected until he was discovered by deputies and the out-of-state homeowner, officials said.

Emmanuel Pierre, 25, reportedly made himself at home in the residence, utilizing the homeowner’s car, cooking in their kitchen and even setting up a PlayStation device in one of the bedrooms, Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The homeowner reportedly became aware of the intruder’s presence when their smart thermostat notified them of a change in the home’s temperature. Suspecting foul play, the homeowner decided to investigate and discovered Pierre driving their car, parking it in the garage.

Authorities said the homeowner blocked Pierre from leaving the garage and alerted 911.

Deputies subsequently arrested Pierre and charged him with Burglary, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Grand Theft exceeding $750.

