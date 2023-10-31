BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) – A 14-month-old child’s accidental overdose on cocaine pills has led to the arrest of a Florida couple on charges of child neglect and drug possession, according to officials.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a medical assistance call at a Bonita Springs residence on Sunday, October 29, where they found an unresponsive 14-month-old child. The child was transported to a local hospital.

Courtesy Lee County Sheriff’s Office

33-year-old Diego Tzoy Pu and 30-year-old Santa Lux Pu De Tzoy reportedly informed authorities that the infant had ingested several pills described as oxycodone. Diego presented a baggie containing pills from his pocket, which later tested positive for cocaine.

According to authorities, the child had access to Diego’s wallet, which was placed on a bedside table. Prior to calling 911, the child was reportedly seen with a blue pill in her teeth. Fortunately, the child is now in stable condition after receiving medical attention.

Diego and Santa were arrested and booked into jail, while the Department of Children and Families (DCF) conducts an investigation to ensure the child’s safety.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.