JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have cancelled a Florida Missing Child Alert for a 4-year-old boy in Jacksonville after, investigators said, the boy was found dead in a retention pond.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Gavin Douyon had been last seen in the area of the 12000 block of Chester Creek Road, Monday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the child was on the autism spectrum and was nonverbal.

He had been last seen wearing white shirt with “Polo” written on it and dark blue shorts.

**Update** #JSO is sad to report the body of Gavin was located deceased in a pond near where he was reported missing. This story has ended tragically – keep the family in your thoughts. Thank you to ALL who assisted in the search and disseminated the information to our community. https://t.co/vXqAO0A158 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 1, 2021

Late Monday night, authorities confirmed they located Douyon’s body.

According to JSO, he was found in a retention pond near where he was reported missing, at around 9:20 p.m.

