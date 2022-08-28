WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Four teenagers are facing serious charges after, authorities said, they trespassed into a research center in West Palm Beach.

Surveillance video captured the four suspects as they broke into the Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center, located near Port St. Lucie, Aug. 5.

“Anybody with half a brain knows you don’t climb a fence into the Oceanographic Center and go fishing,” said Marion County Sheriff William Snyder.

The perpetrators, two of whom were identified as 18-year-old Giovanni Del Greco, 18-year-old Matteo Dal Vecchio, jumped over a fence with a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old in order to reach the lagoon.

Snyder said the break-in happened when the center was closed.

Investigators said the teens stole a snapper and killed a tarpon.

“People catch tarpon all the time; it’s a game fish. They’ll pop off a scale and then release the fish gently,” said Snyder, “and in this case, they caught the tarpon, ripped the hook out with so much force that it took part of the fish’s insides out, and then they just left it there to die.”

Del Greco and Dal Vecchio were arrested. All four teens have been charged with burglary.

Deputies said they believe they were fishing somewhere before trespassing into the center.

“There’s no nexus between them and the center. There’s no legitimate reason for them having done what they did,” said Snyder. “In reality, it was just pure meanness.”

Officials with the Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center released a statement that reads in part, “These were not just animals — they were long-term members of our family who taught our community about wild marine creatures and how to protect them. The animals that were killed had lived with us since they were juveniles; this was their home.”

Investigators said this has been a troubling trend the center. In 2015, a suspect trespassed and injured a nurse shark. Five years later, someone got in and injured a stingray, and another suspect stole a margate fish.

“It appears to us, although we can’t get into their heads, but that they had every intention of killing that tarpon,” said Snyder.

The bond for the two 18-year-old suspects has been set at $175,000 each.

