TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of social media stars aim to get dogs out of shelters and into their forever homes. Their latest mission led them to Florida.

Eric Noxon and Joey Masloski are the “Dog Guys,” a pair of runners from Chicago who travel around to different shelters across the country to take shelter dogs for a run.

“We’re about to take Nimbus for a quick jog here,” said Eric.

They make sure to document it all, posting those videos on social media to get these dogs more exposure and find their forever homes.

“I had a good time with Nimbus; she was having a great time,” said Joey. “It’s highlighting shelter dogs, and we feel like we understood social media and how big of an impact that could be.”

“What happened was some of the dogs we took out actually got adopted that same day because they’re a lot more presentable,” said Joey.

The pair most recently got into contact with a foundation that introduced them to the staff at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.

“We still have close to 200 dogs, and that’s still a lot of dogs that need homes and need to get out of here,” said Chelsea Waldeck of the Hillsborough County Resource Center.

On Friday, the two best friends took a shelter dog named Nimbus for a walk around the town, showing Bay Area dog lovers her sweet side.

“Being able to help so many lives get changed and helping other people, you know, bring in a new part of their family,” said Eric.

“It’s cool to do that for sure,” said Joey.

The Dog Guys circled back with the shelters they work with to see if, and when, the dogs they take out get adopted.

