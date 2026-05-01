(WSVN) - As temperatures continue to rise, sharks around South Florida are swimming further north.

According to a researcher at Florida Atlantic University, the migration pattern may increase the risk for potential shark attacks.

As part of the research, a professor attacked a GPS and camera to a shark’s fin, which found that sharks could easily mistake a shiny fish for a swimmer’s hand.

Officials say since sharks don’t appear to migrate as far south as they once did, it’s critical for swimmers to be alert along the migration corridor along the eastern coast of Florida, including places like New Smyrna Beach, which many consider to be the “shark bite capital of the world.”

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