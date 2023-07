NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WSVN)- At the shore of a Florida beach, a shark came close to swimmers in Navarre Beach.

People at the beach spotted the fin at Navarre Beach up in the Panhandle and swimmers scrambled to get out of the water, Monday.

A beachgoer said the shark was trying to feed on a school of fish before it swam away.

