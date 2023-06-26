EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK, Fla. (WSVN) – A cellphone video captured a man getting bitten by an unidentified predator, but authorities have confirmed the injury to be from a shark bite. The incident took place at the Flamingo Marina on Friday, and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) were called to the scene to provide immediate treatment.

The footage, obtained by Only in Dade, showed the victim playfully splashing his hand in the water moments before being viciously attacked and dragged into the marshy waters. The swift response of the EMTs likely played a crucial role in saving the victim’s life.

Following the incident, the injured individual was swiftly airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center, where he is currently receiving further medical attention. Details regarding his condition and the extent of his injuries remain undisclosed at this time.

Officials have been contacted for more details on the incident and the man’s condition. Shark encounters are infrequent but not unheard of in the waters of Everglades National Park.

As investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attack continue, the National Park Service and local authorities urge visitors to exercise caution and remain vigilant while enjoying the natural wonders of Everglades National Park.

