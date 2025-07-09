NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Florida (WESH) — Just two days after surviving a shark attack, longtime surfer Matt Bender is back home — bandaged, recovering, and already thinking about his next wave.

Bender, a veteran surfer of 27 years, was bitten while surfing off Florida’s East Coast on Sunday. He’s no stranger to sharks — he’s seen them in the water before and even shared waves with them. But this time, the encounter turned into something far more serious.

“I felt a clamp down on my arm and I knew immediately it was a shark,” Bender said.

The attack happened quickly, leaving Bender little time to react.

“You always imagine you’d be able to do something to prevent the severity or the attack altogether,” he said. “Punch it in the nose or do this or that. In this, there was no chance to do anything.”

What began as a peaceful moment on the water quickly turned into panic as blood filled the water.

“The moment I looked down, the water was completely red,” he said. “There was a lot of blood loss.”

Bender managed to make it back to shore, where bystanders rushed to help.

“I put my hand here to put pressure, but that area looked like a chicken wing you’ve already bitten off of but undercooked,” Bender said. “I could see all my muscle exposed.”

He was taken to a local hospital, treated, and released — all within 48 hours of the attack.

According to the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File, Volusia County leads the world in unprovoked shark bites, with 359 recorded since 1882.

“Where that surfing area is, it’s next to a jetty — and that jetty’s a highly productive area for fish,” said Joe Miguez, manager of the database. “So, if you’re going to try to find sharks, you’re going to look for their prey source.”

Despite the traumatic experience, Bender said he won’t let fear take away his love for the ocean.

“I don’t want to get a stifling fear of my passion,” he said. “I’d rather try to get back out there and try to forget about it.”

As he spoke, Bender sat beside his red surfboard — a reminder that he plans to return to the waves soon.

“I put so much time into this. I love it,” he said. “Chances are it won’t happen again.”

