WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several shark attack survivors, all treated at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, have come together to share the harrowing tales of their shark encounter and their incredible stories of survival and resilience as they continue to heal from their non-life threatening injuries.

There’s a certain connection shark bite survivors have with each other as well as the medical team that assisted them that day, making this reunion all the more meaningful to those in attendance.

Several survivors spoke at a press conference on Wednesday, where those who escaped said the incident transpired when they were spearfishing, swimming or suffering.

“I was basically going to get back on my [surf] board and I kind of kicked my feet and I thought I kicked something and the shark was actually biting my foot,” said a survivor.

“I was playing around in the water and it decided to come up and bite me from behind. I did kick it away,” said a young survivor.

“I got hit on my right side and I kind of knew it was a shark because it had real sharp skin, it felt like it was biting me. It was just it’s skin rubbing against my body,” said another survivor.

Some of those who spoke at the event were bitten as far back at six months ago, others were visibly on the mend as they could be seen wearing cast or with bandages wrapped around their injuries.

In one unique instance , a man said he was trying to free a shark that was stuck when he got bit.

“I was actually trying to help the shark. It’s head was caught in a fish stringer and I was trying to get it out and I did, she got released. She got away but she got me too,” he said.

Only one person remains hospitalized, but they are expected to be released Wednesday. The exact details of their shark attack is unknown.

While shark bites are interesting and typically garner one’s attention—a doctor at the hospital said, statistically speaking, that an individual is more likely to be injured by a fallen coconut in state of Florida than be bitten by a shark.

