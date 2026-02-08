(WSVN) - The South Florida Water Management District issued a water warning for multiple counties Saturday.

The areas affected include Miami-Dade, Monroe, Collier, Highlands, and Lee counties.

The warning by the SFWMD comes amid continuing drought conditions and increasing water supply concerns.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to conserve water and limit irrigation.

If the drought continues, water restrictions are the next step.

