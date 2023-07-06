KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WSVN) — Three planes were flipped over at the Kissimmee Gateway Airport on Wednesday afternoon due to severe storms that swept through Central Florida.

The powerful gusts of wind proved strong enough to upend the parked planes, causing substantial damage to all three aircraft.

Officials from the Kissimmee Gateway Airport said two of the airplanes were not tied down; one was not airworthy and used by an aircraft maintenance school, while the other plane was being used for flight demonstrations.

The third aircraft was privately owned and tied down, but its ropes broke free, airport officials said.

Despite wind speeds reaching a peak of 60 miles per hour, no injuries were reported during the incident.

