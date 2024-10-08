TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency evacuations in the Tampa- Bay area forced medical facilities to transfer thousands of patients ahead of Hurricane Milton.

Florida and its healthcare providers are gearing up for another severe storm less than two weeks after Helene.

“We are in the middle of, there’s five to 600 ambulances that are in active evacuation right now of medical facilities in the Greater Tampa Bay region. We have requested even more rescue and ambulance units from FEMA. They have them staged uh in the uh Southeast United States, probably in the Atlanta Georgia area,” said Kevin Guthrie, Florida Division of Emergency Management director.

As of Monday morning, HCA received 64 reports of healthcare facility evacuations, including four hospitals, 21 assisted living facilities and 33 nursing homes

