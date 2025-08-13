POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN)—Several boaters were arrested following a brawl near a small and usually quiet lakeside community in Polk County and while major crimes don’t happen everyday in the town, the county’s deputy is using the case to take a stand.

It was an all out brawl at Winter Haven Lake—one man is knocked out cold while others are pummeled.

All of this chaos unfolded in front of a child who was watching from a boat.

“We’re gonna lock y’all up until you figure out that you can’t misbehave in the community. That you can’t fight. That you can’t knock people unconscious. It’s over folks,” said county Sheriff Grady Judd.

The fight happened on August 2 on a private vacant lot but this fight wasn’t a one-off.

One man whose parents live on the shoreline said this kind of inappropriate behavior, including sexual behavior has been happening for years.

“We can’t even have my kids swim at my grandparents house or have outside on the weekends with how bad or vulgar some of the music is. With the fights happening down there it’s only a matter of time before someone pulls a gun out or something like that,” said R.J. Wells.

Polk County deputies arrested eight people, who they say, were all friends at one point including a 17-year-old minor.

“We have historically tried to warn and educate because we want families to gather on our lakes having a good time together but having these kinds of knuckleheads on our lakes here, just disrupts everything,” said Judd.

Wells said he agrees with the swift course of action the sheriff office has taken.

“We want every one out on the lake, enjoying the lake but tie up and swim out on the lake like everyone has done forever. You shouldn’t be in someone’s backyard. So I can’t say how thankful I am for the sheriff’s office.”

Polk County recently passed an ordinance to address this issue by establishing boating restriction zones and designated swim areas. It has not yet gone into effect.

