FLORIDA (WSVN) — As the new year approaches, the state of Florida is set to welcome several new laws.

The Ethics Requirements for Public Officials Act is set to take effect in the new year. Under this act, city council members will be obligated to disclose their net worth and provide the dollar amount for every asset they own over $1,000.

The strict requirements have led to the resignation of several council members who argue that the law infringes on their privacy and security.

In addition to the Ethics Requirements Act, an expansion of Florida’s Move Over Law is also set to take effect.

The updated law mandates drivers to move over a lane for disabled vehicles displaying warning or hazard lights. Similarly, if someone is outside a vehicle that is stopped on the road, motorists are required to change lanes when possible.

The Florida Legislature passed the laws earlier this year, and they take effect Jan. 1, 2024.

