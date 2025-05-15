KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after several boats caught on fire at a marina near Key Largo.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday shared photos of the overnight blaze at the Unique Marine Boat Yard. Several boats seen engulfed in flames while crews worked to put them out.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

It remains unclear what started the fire.

