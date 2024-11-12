TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people were arrested in Tampa after law enforcement raided a planned street takeover this past weekend.

Authorities were tipped off about the take over and went to several locations to have it shut down.

Florida Highway Patrol says the event was stopped, well before any street racing or dangerous driving could happen.

Four drivers are facing felony charges.

