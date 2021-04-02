Seven Mile Bridge shut down after crash near Marathon

NEAR MARATHON, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have shut down the Seven Mile Bridge in Monroe County in both directions after a crash.

The crash took place along the southbound lanes at Mile Marker 43, near Marathon, Friday afternoon.

7 Mile Bridge closed both directions due to crash. Tow trucks en route, but expect long delays https://t.co/9xr8AEIZiQ — Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) April 2, 2021

In a tweet, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials said tow trucks are on their way, but they advised drivers to expect long delays.

