Seven Mile Bridge Run returns to Florida Keys after 1-year hiatus

NEAR MARATHON, Fla. (WSVN) — The Seven Mile Bridge Run returned to the Florida Keys after a year-long hiatus.

About 1,000 people from dozens of states competed in Saturday’s run, the annual event’s 40th race.

As a safety measure this year, runners were put into groups of 10 with different start times while wearing masks throughout the race.

Race officials said it will take a few days to to find out who the winners are.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.