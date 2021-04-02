Seven Mile Bridge reopens after box truck crash near Marathon

NEAR MARATHON, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have reopened the Seven Mile Bridge in Monroe County after a fiery crash involving a box truck.

The crash took place along the southbound lanes at Mile Marker 43, near Marathon, Friday afternoon.

In a tweet, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials advised drivers to expect long delays.

Just before 6:20 p.m., they confirmed the bridge was back open.

