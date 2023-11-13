PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Some very important pooches got the attention they deserve at the 2023 American Humane Hero Dog Awards Gala.

Organizers on Friday rolled out the red carpet at the Breakers Palm Beach Resort near West Palm Beach to celebrate the impressive canines.

Twenty-five service dogs will up for awards for their roles in search and rescue, therapy and more at a ceremony set to take place November 26.

