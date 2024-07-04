ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A serial scammer posed as a University of Central Florida football player was caught and cuffed by campus police.

Police say Xavier Dorcely was allegedly targeting students by pretending to be a football player short on rent. He would wear a UCF tshirt and UCF slides, so he could blend in.

Surveillance video showed Dorcely making his rounds on campus.

“From West Plaza Drive to the middle of campus to the library. He just, you know, walked around for hours. He’s probably been here every other day,” said, Detective Melissa Guadagnino with the University of Central Florida Police.

“He would ask them to send him money directly to the rent company using apple pay because his cash app was down, and students would send him hundreds of dollars to pay his rent for him and then he would show them a screen shot of a pending transaction that they were going to get the money back from their cash app, and he ended up not giving their money back,” said Guadagnino.

Dorcely was arrested in Seminole County where he was caught driving without a license.

University police say they know of at least four victims with reports of at least $700 being stolen.

