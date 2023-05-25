(CNN) – The building in Clewiston had to be evacuated after the roof collapsed due to thunderstorms in the area.

“There’s some tree debris inside. The entire roof’s collapsed. The whole thing soaked inside so we got guys coming out right now,” said Justin. “We’re going to try to dry everything out, push all the water out. All the furniture is destroyed inside, all the beds, electronics, just everything’s destroyed.”

Justin and about 40 others were inside assessing and fixing the damage to the Clewiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He doesn’t know when it will be safe for residents to return.

“That’s probably not going to be anytime soon because there was quite a bit of damage but definitely as quick as we can,” said Justin.

The good news is that everyone is okay.

“There was no one hurt. That’s a good thing. I thank God for that,” said one witness.

A spokesperson for the nursing home was asked if they needed help from the community like supplies or blankets, but she says that they’re okay and that the firefighters showed up well-prepared.

“I hope they get the care that they need,” said another witness.

Few people showed up and tried to see their loved ones, but they couldn’t get anywhere near the nursing home or the auditorium.

“If I had family in there I’d want my family to be out of there. Ain’t nobody going to stop me from coming and getting mine out of there? That’s just bogus,” said another witness.

Contractors said they don’t know when it will be safe for residents to return most of the furniture and electronics that seem to be destroyed.

Thankfully there are no reported injuries.

