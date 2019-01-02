Proposed bill to make smoking on Florida beaches illegal

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida senator introduced a bill that would make smoking on public beaches in Florida illegal.

Republican Sen. Joe Gruters, representing Sarasota County, filed Senate Bill 218 for consideration when the legislative session resumes on March 5.

Under Gruters’ proposal, police would have the authority to issue citations to people caught smoking on public beaches across the state.

Penalties include fines up to $25 or 10 hours of community service.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.