Senator files bill to ban smoking on public Florida beaches, parks

(WSVN) - A Florida senator introduced legislation to ban smoking at public beaches and parks in the state.

Sen. Joe Gruters filed Senate Bill 670 last week.

According to the bill, counties would be authorized to further restrict smoking within the boundaries of certain public beaches and public parks.

It would also apply to state parks.

Cigarette butts are among the top pieces of trash found on beaches, a report by the Ocean Conservancy stated.

Gruters had previously attempted to get a similar bill through the hurdles but failed.

