(WSVN) - A historic choice for South Florida’s highest law enforcement post has been confirmed.

Senate lawmakers gave the green light to appoint Markenzy LaPointe as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

He is the first Haitian-American to serve in this role.

LaPointe is a former U.S. Marine and ex-federal prosecutor who grew up in Port-Au-Prince and came to Miami as a teen.

President Biden nominated him to the 4-year term in February of last year.

